Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A pavement-dweller allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old friend to death following a heated argument with him over some sleeping space on a footpath at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, they said,

Accused Ramu alias Sahajram Ramadhar Chouhan, 40, has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) registered against him at Bhiwandi town police station.

"After a heated argument with his friend, Rajendra Prasad Shantiprasad Varma, over the issue of sleeping space on the footpath, Chouhan stabbed him with a sharp weapon, following which he died," a police official said.

The victim's body was later sent for post-mortem, they said.

