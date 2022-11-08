Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 188 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths linked to the infection, while 293 more patients recovered in the state, the health department said.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Directs Authorities To Enable GPS on Ambulances, Establish Control Room for Traffic Management.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,33,682, while the toll increased to 1,48,396, said the department in a bulletin.

Also Read | RK Kulkarni Murder Case: Property Dispute Behind 82-Year-Old Retired IB Officer's Killing in Mysuru; Two Held.

On Monday, the state had recorded 91 coronavirus cases, but zero fatality.

Of the fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Mumbai accounted for 44, said the bulletin.

Pune city and Satara district recorded one coronavirus-linked death each, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 293 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,83,868 and leaving the state with 1,418 active cases.

The health department said 14,200 new coronavirus tests were carried out, pushing up their progressive tally in the state to 8,53,69,964.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)