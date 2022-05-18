Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 307 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, while the number of active cases crossed 1,600, the state health department said.

More than 60 per cent of new cases were reported in Mumbai.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,81,542, while the death toll reached 1,47,856.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 266 new cases and zero fatalities.

State capital Mumbai recorded 194 cases, its highest daily spike since February 19 this year.

The sole fatality was recorded in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

The state has 1,605 active cases now. The districts of Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia have no active cases.

As many as 252 patients recovered since Tuesday evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,32,081. The recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent.

With 26,764 samples tested since previous evening, the total of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 8,05,93,724.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 307: Deaths: 1; Active cases: 1,605; Tests conducted: 26,764.

