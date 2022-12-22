Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 20 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 81,36,418 and the toll to 1,48,414, a health official said.

The state had seen 30 cases and zero death a day earlier, he pointed out.

Pune led with 12 new cases, followed by six in Mumbai circle, including three in the metropolis, and one each from Akola and Aurangabad circles, he said.

The two deaths took place in Mumbai and Pune, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 19 and touched 79,87,870, leaving the state with 134 active cases.

These include 59 active cases in Pune, 35 in Mumbai and seven in Thane, he added.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,58,34,010 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Maharashtra, including 7,578 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,418; fresh cases 20; death toll 1,48,414; recoveries 79,87,870; active cases 134; total tests 8,58,34,010.

