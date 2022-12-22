Jhansi, December 22: Crimes against women continue to rise. In another such incident, a 22-year-old woman from Jhansi was allegedly confined to a house and gangraped by five including a woman for six days for demanding ₹5 lakh back for the treatment of her ailing sister in Chhatarpur district, said police.

Hindustan Times quoted Chhatarpur superintendent of police Sachin Sharma as saying that the woman had given ₹5 lakh to a resident of Chhatarpur who used to live as a tenant in her house in Jhansi. The woman recently asked the tenant to give her money back as she needed it for the treatment of her sister.” UP Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Boy in Bareilly, Dies After Speeding Vehicle Hits Him While Trying To Escape; Probe Underway

“The tenant called the woman to Chhatarpur to give her money back and later took her to a house in Naugaon on December 9 where she was held hostage for six days. The woman was beaten up brutally and raped by four men in presence of the tenant. She was also sexually harassed by the tenant too. The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences. The victim was confined in the house till December 15, after which the accused threatened her with dire consequences and allowed her to leave, he said. Thane Shocker: Man Assaults Wife, Throws Her Out of Moving Autorickshaw After Quarrel; Booked

After reaching Jhansi, the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members and a police complaint was lodged on Monday.

An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape) 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Orchha police. Police have arrested five accused on Tuesday.

