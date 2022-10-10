Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 231 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,24,985 and toll to 1,48,358, a health official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

The recovery count rose by 164 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,74,196, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,432, he added.

Also Read | Andheri East By-Election 2022: Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena Gets New Name and Symbol, Eknath Shinde Faction Asked To Submit Fresh Signs by Tomorrow.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,49,61,336 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 8,735 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 231; Fatality: 1,48,358; Active cases: 2,432; Tests: 8,735.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)