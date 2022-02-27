Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 782 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,65,298 while two deaths, in Navi Mumbai and Solapur, pushed the toll to 1,43,697, an official said.

So far, 77,10,376 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,361 during the day, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 7,228 cases, he said.

With 80,275 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 7,78,24,854, the official added.

He said the Omicron tally in Maharashtra stood at 4,629, with 4,456 people already having been discharged post recovery.

Mumbai city reported 103 cases, taking the tally to 10,55,481, while the toll remained unchanged at 16,691, whereas Mumbai region saw its tally rise by 185 to touch 22,29,032 and toll by one to reach 36,874.

Data from the state health department showed Nashik division reported 141 cases , Pune division 276, Kolhapur division 21, Aurangabad division 10, Latur division 18, Akola division 47 and Nagpur division 84.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 78,65,298; Deaths 1,43,697; Recoveries 77,10,376; Active 7,228; Total tests 7,78,24,854; Tests today 80,275.

