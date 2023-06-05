Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,69,374, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,552, a health official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget to Be Presented on July 7, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 26 cases detected on Sunday, which was also a no fatality day, he pointed out.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Angered Over Daughter’s Eloping, Parents Declare Her Dead, Distribute Invitation Card For Condolence Prayer Meeting of 18-Year-Old Girl in Ratanpura Village.

Mumbai circle led with six cases, including three in the metropolis, followed by one each in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur circles, he added.

The recovery count increased by 11 to touch 80,20,648, leaving the city with an active caseload of 176, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

As per official data, 8,72,06,357 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 1,892 in the last 24 hours, comprising 1,083 at government labs, 780 at private ones and 29 though self test kits.

The report said 122 COVID-19 deaths have taken place since January 1 this year, with 72.95 per cent of the deceased being above the age of 60, and 84 per cent having comorbidities.

It said 175 cases were detected in the state between May 30 and June 5, down from 286 cases between May 23 and 29.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,69,374; fresh cases: 9 ; death toll 1,48,552; recoveries 80,20,648 ; active cases: 176, total tests: 8,72,06,357.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)