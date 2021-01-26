Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) In a surprise move, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, walked into a programme organised by an MLA of opposition BJP on Tuesday.

Shinde later told reporters that he decided to join the event at the last moment, and the move was not planned in advance.

Shinde's father Eknath Shinde is a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The programme was organisd by former minister and BJP MLA from Dombivali, Ravindra Chavan, to rename a road junction located near the newly-inaugurated Patripul ROB in Kalyan after Savitribai Phule.

Interestingly, while inaugurating the bridge on Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had taken a veiled dig at the BJP over development works "pending" with Central agencies.

Addressing the audience, mostly comprising workers of the BJP, Shinde said, "Though maintaining social distancing is a must during the pandemic period, but there shouldn't be any distance between hearts of citizens and leaders".

Elections to Shiv Sena-controlled Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation are expected to be announced soon. PTI

