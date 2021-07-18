Pune, Jul 18 (PTI) Around two-feet-long fish, suspected to be an alligator gar fish that is native to North America, was found in the Panchganga river near Kolhapur city in Maharashtra.

According to local residents, the fish was caught on Saturday during the fishing activity near Chikhali Prayag village in the Panchganga river, around five km from Kolhapur.

Kishor Dalvi, a resident of Chikhali village, who found the fish weighing around four kilograms, , said the forest department officials have been informed and they would inspect the fish which has a broad snout and long, sharp teeth.

"As interest and hobby, I go for fishing. During the fishing activity, a fish has a broad snout and long sharp teeth were caught in a net. As the fish was different and I do not know about the fish species, I clicked the photos and sent to some people in Kolhapur who are into the fishing business," he said.

He added that those who are into the fishing business then came to see the fish and later concluded that it was an alligator gar fish that are found in found in North America.

"As some fishermen in the village cautioned me not to release the fish back into the river as it may pose danger to the indigenous fish, we have now kept it in a tank and waiting for the forest officials, who will inspect and take a call on it," Dalvi said.

A couple of years ago, similar dead carnivorous fish native to North America was found in Pawana dam in Pune district. Officials from the fisheries department had then concluded that the exotic fish was brought by someone to keep it in the aquarium and may have released it in the dam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)