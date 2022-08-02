Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A 18-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a reservoir in Vasai-Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning, when a group of four boys from Kalina area of suburban Santacruz here went for a swim in the reservoir in the neighbouring district, an official said.

The victim, Abhishekh Mandal, drowned after he ventured into the deep waters, and his friends failed to rescue him, he said.

The death came to light, when the remaining boys returned home without Abhishekh and were taken to a police station, where they informed about the drowning, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that the boys had thrown the victim's mobile phone and bag, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

