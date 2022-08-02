Cooch Behar, August 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the tragic death of 10 pilgrims in an accident in West Bengal and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet.

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

Distressed by the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 2, 2022

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each, from PMNRF, would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the prime minister added. On Sunday, 10 people died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers enroute the Jalpesh Temple got electrocuted.

The passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment. According to the police, the shocking accident may have taken place due to a fault in the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van. PM Anguished at Loss of Lives in West Bengal's Van Electrocution Tragedy.

"An incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj PS where one pick up van carrying passengers on its way to Jalpesh got electrocuted. The preliminary enquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Matabhanga, Amit Varma.

"They were brought to Changrabandha BPHC. The attending Medical Officer referred 16 out of 27 persons to Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. They are having minor injuries but require a thorough check-up. 10 people have been declared dead by the attending Medical Officer," the police official added.

He informed that all of the passengers belonged to Sitalkuchi PS area and their families have been informed about the tragic incident. "The vehicle has been seized but the driver has escaped. Senior officers are present at the spot. Police are coordinating for relief and any assistance required," Varma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)