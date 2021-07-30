Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) With the addition of 288 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,44,102, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday , he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 11 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,020.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.02 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,33,178, while the death toll is 3,195, another official said.

