Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 14.06 lakh to the parents of a man killed in a road accident in 2017.

MACT member H M Bhosale, in the order issued on Monday, directed the owner of the offending jeep and its driver to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants along with an interest at eight per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim till its realisation.

The claimants, Baban Shravan Vanga (65) and Shevanti Baban Vanga (63), told the tribunal that on February 25, 2017, their 27-year-old son Sunil was travelling in a jeep from Tilse to Wada in neighbouring Palghar district.

Another speeding jeep coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle in which Sunil was travelling near Sonsiv village.

Sunil got crushed between the two vehicles and died on the spot, the claimants said.

They also told the tribunal that their son worked with a motor service company, earning Rs 12,000 per month, and they were dependent on him.

The tribunal in its order asked the respondents to pay the claimants Rs 12,85,200 for dependency loss, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 88,000 towards filial consortium.

The MACT also asked the respondents to pay Rs 3,000 towards the cost of the petition to the petitioners.

