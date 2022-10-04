Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) Two college students were killed and five critically injured when their SUV crashed into roadside shops in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Saswad-Kapurhol road, when a group of seven students from MIT College in Kothrud were returning after a visit to a temple in Narayanpur, an official said.

One of the students who was driving the car lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. The vehicle flipped four times before crashing into the roadside shops, he said.

Locals alerted the police and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

Five others who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to Sassoon General Hospital, he said.

The deceased students, Rachit Mehta (18) and Gaurav Lalwani (19), were residents of Kolkata and Raipur respectively, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

