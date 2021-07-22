Jalna, Jul 22 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for alleged illegal possession of a non-venomous red sand boa, which they were trying to sell through social media in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The police arrested Mohammad Rafique Yakub (47), a resident of Deualgaon Raja, and Vishal Bhimrao Sardar (25), a resident of Chikli in Buldana district earlier this week and recovered the snake from them, forest officer Shrikant Itlod said.

The red sand boa, popularly known as two-headed snake, is listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The accused had posted a picture of the snake on Facebook and were inviting prospective buyers, and the matter came to light when a Mumbai-based NGO noticed the post and alerted the Jalna forest department.

The duo was presented before the local court judge who remanded police custody till Thursday, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)