Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl went missing and two women drowned in a waterfall at Khopoli in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, police said.

The police and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of the two women, while a search underway for the girl, an official said.

The incident took place at Zenith waterfall in Khopoli, where 15 members of a family, comprising two men, five women and eight children, had gone for a picnic in the afternoon, he said.

One of the children fell into the water while playing near the waterfall, and in an attempt to rescue the girl, two women also fell in and went missing, the official added.

