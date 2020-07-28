Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) A 36-year-old worker died in an accident at a textile factory in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a textile processing unit on Monday, when Omkar Gupta, who was pushing a trolley laden with garments, fell from the third floor of the plant, an official from Manpada police said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Delhi Rises to 1,32,275, Death Toll Mounts to 3,881: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, he said.

A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard and further probe will be carried out, senior inspector D K Choure of MIDC police station said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Join Stakeholders From Banks and NBFCs on Wednesday to Discuss Roadmap for Future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)