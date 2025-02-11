Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday lauded the efforts of the state police in managing the unprecedented crowds at Maha Kumbh, calling it a "Herculean task" being handled with "unmatched dedication."

"Despite these challenges, UP Police personnel--from constables on the ground to senior officers--are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill. Managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task, and every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making MahaKumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience for all," he said.

DGP Kumar highlighted that Maha Kumbh is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history, with over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam, and millions arriving each day.

"The sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed the infrastructure of Prayagraj beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable--not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees," he added.

This comprehensive arrangement follows the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Maha Kumbh. Authorities have arrived in Prayagraj to investigate the incident that took place on January 29.

Security personnel from various forces--including civil police, traffic police, mounted police, women police, fire brigade, PAC, STF, ATS, NSG commandos, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads--were deployed at key locations such as intersections, pontoon bridges, Akhara routes, and bathing ghats.

Additionally, water police and trained divers were stationed at the holy Sangam to ensure the safety of bathers. Personnel from SDRF, NDRF, and Flood Company continuously monitored the Sangam area and other ghats, keeping a close watch to prevent any untoward incidents.

To enhance surveillance, CCTV cameras and drones were installed throughout the Mahakumbh Mela area and monitored via the Integrated Command Control Center.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus, is being held at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

