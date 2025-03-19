Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Four people were killed after a minibus caught fire in the Hinjewadi area of Pune city on Wednesday, police said.

Further information is awaited.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at a commercial building in the Jagtap Chowk area of Wanwadi in Pune. Visuals showed flames and heavy smoke billowing out from several floors of the multi-storey building. A team from the Fire Department of Pune Municipal Corporation doused the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

