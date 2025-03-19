Famous People Born on March 19: March 19 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Actor Bruce Willis, known for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, was born on this day. Acclaimed actress Glenn Close, famous for Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons, also shares this birthday. In the world of sports, Italian football legend Alessandro Nesta and Ivorian defender Kolo Touré were born on March 19. Additionally, cricketers like Ashley Giles and Rangana Herath celebrate their birthdays on this date. The day is also significant in filmmaking, with directors like Neil LaBute and Karthik Subbaraj being born on March 19.

Famous March 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

