Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A five-year-old girl died after a portion of a building collapsed on her in Mumbai's West Bhandup area during wee hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the victim identified as Tasin Shaikh died after a portion of a third-floor slab of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's West Bhandup area.

Officials said that the incident took place early morning today at 3:00 AM and that the victim was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident, where she was declared dead.

As per officials, the incident came to light after it was reported by Ward Control at 8:35 AM.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and MLA Shekhar Nikam instructed district collectors to take precautionary measures and send teams for relief efforts and disaster management with immediate effect in Maharashtra.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in many places in the state.

"Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin. (ANI)

