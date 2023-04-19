Chennai, April 19: A 70 year-old building collapsed here on Wednesday and officials said four persons are likely trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was underway. The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today. Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in rescue operation. Chennai Building Collapse: Old Building Under Renovation at Armenian Street Collapses, Workers Feared Trapped Under Debris (See Pics).

Visuals From the Spot:

Chennai | An old building under renovation at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner collapses. A few workers are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/PlmCsr7pAB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war-footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts in Orion Business Park Behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road in Kapurbawadi (Watch Video).

Orders have been issued to undertake audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.