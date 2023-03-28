New Delhi, March 28: A two-storey building in Delhi's Badarpur collapsed after a fire broke out there, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding a blaze was received in the Badarpur area around 10:50 p.m. Fire at Warehouse in Delhi's Badarpur.

Visuals From Spot:

Delhi | A 2-storey building in Badarpur area collapsed after a fire broke out inside the building 18 fire tenders at the spot. There are no casualties and operations to douse the fire underway. To douse the fire completely, the debrief needs to be removed. But fire is under… pic.twitter.com/IG5nECHTHc — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

"A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is under control and cooling operation is going on. So far no injuries/casualty reported, however, the building had collapsed," said Garg.

