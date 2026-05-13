India News | Maharashtra: Administration Razes Properties of AIMIM Corporator Accused of 'harbouring' Nida Khan in Nashik TCS Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted a demolition drive at properties of AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel, who has been accused of harbouring Nida Khan, another accused in the Nashik TCS case, during her legal absconding.

The local body officials said Municipal Corporation had issued a notice regarding the legality of the structures housing Patel's office and residence. After a lapse of three days, the Municipal Corporation's bulldozer operation commenced early this morning.

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It is alleged that Mateen Patel provided shelter to Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; consequently, a case was registered against him, and the Municipal Corporation launched the bulldozer operation, declaring his home and office to be illegal constructions.

On Monday, accused Nida Khan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case after being produced before the Nashik Road Court on Monday.

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After hearing the matter, the court remanded her to judicial custody, following which she was taken to Nashik Road Central Jail.

Khan is named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of certain employees in the Nashik office of TCS.

Advocate Milind Kurkute informed that a bail application has been filed by the accused side in the case registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station. He said the bail plea will be heard on the following day.

The case is being investigated by the Nashik Police. Earlier, Nida Khan was in police remand, during which she was questioned on various aspects related to the case. She was produced before the court after the completion of her police remand period. She was taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (ANI)

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