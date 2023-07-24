Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): All schools in Raigad district will remain closed on Monday amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region.

District Collector Raigad, Yogesh Mhase said," All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad."

Also Read | Indian Student Killed in Canada: Gurvinder Nath From Punjab Brutally Assaulted During Carjacking Incident in Mississauga, Dies in Hospital.

Earlier, the rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called off on Sunday at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad which claimed 27 lives.

"As decided by District Administration, other senior officials and as briefed by Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations at Raigad have been called off and closed. Details of missing and the deceased can be obtained from the administration," NDRF said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: E-Rickshaw Driver, Passenger Shot Dead in Firing After Dispute Over Second Marriage in Meerut.

A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Maharashtra CM also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the prevailing situation in his state in the floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall.

"I apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing situation following a landslide at Irshalwadi, a tribal village surrounded by the Sahyadri mountains in Raigad district," CM Shinde said after calling on PM Modi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)