Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: In a significant departure from tradition and a notable shift in local political dynamics, Maharashtra’s Employment Guarantee Minister Bharatshet Gogawale (Bharat Gogawale) has been authorised to unfurl the tricolour (national flag) at the official Republic Day celebrations in Raigad on Monday, January 26. According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department today, January 21, Gogawale will replace NCP Minister Aditi Tatkare, who performed the honours last year.

Resolution Amidst Political Tussle Between Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar

The decision to appoint Gogawale, a prominent leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, comes against the backdrop of a long-standing "tug-of-war" within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. For over a year, both the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) have staked claims to the prestigious Guardian Minister post for the Raigad district. Who Is Simran Bala? 26-Year-Old Jammu and Kashmir Officer Set to Become First Woman to Lead All-Male CRPF Contingent at Republic Day Parade.

To maintain stability within the coalition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had previously put a stay on a permanent appointment for the role. By assigning the Republic Day ceremony to Gogawale, the state government appears to be balancing the ceremonial responsibilities among its allies.

Significance of the Move

In Maharashtra, the honour of unfurling the tricolour at district headquarters is typically reserved for the Guardian Minister. The choice of Gogawale for this year's 77th Republic Day function is seen by political observers as:

A Symbolic Victory: Validation for Gogawale’s persistent demand to lead administrative affairs in his home turf.

Alliance Balancing: A strategic move to appease the Shiv Sena camp after Aditi Tatkare held the responsibility during previous state functions.

Local Leadership: A reinforcement of Gogawale's influence in the coastal district ahead of the upcoming local body elections. Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details: Know Where and How To Watch Online Telecast of the Grand Parade.

Guidelines for the 77th Republic Day

The government resolution also outlined a comprehensive framework for the celebrations across the state. While Gogawale takes charge in Raigad, other senior leaders, including Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde (Thane and Mumbai City) and Ajit Pawar (Pune and Beed), will lead ceremonies in their respective strongholds. The district administration in Alibaug has been directed to ensure the smooth conduct of the parade and cultural programs, adhering to the protocols laid down for the national event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).