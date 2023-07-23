Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate spells of rain to likely occur at isolated places of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad districts during the next 3-4 hours.

IMD Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 13.00 Hrs. Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours."

Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Saturday.

Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow.

The Indian Air Force conducted a rescue operation in Yavatmal on Saturday as several people were stranded in Anand Nagar village due to a flood.

In this regard, Yavatmal collector Amol Yedge said that a flood-like situation was witnessed in several areas of the district.

"Yavatmal has received 240 mm of rain today leading to a flood-like situation in several areas. 219 people who were stranded in various areas have been shifted with the help of State Disaster Response Force and Indian Air Force," he said.

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his family members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The Maharashtra CM apprised PM Modi about the prevailing situation due to floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall. (ANI)

