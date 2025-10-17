Raigad, October 17: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a 19-year-old woman was arrested with her lover and her female friend on Wednesday, October 15, for killing her husband in Raigad. The victim was identified as Krishna Namdev Khandvi, 23, a resident of Gaulwadi village of Pen. According to the Nagothane police, Khandvi was reported missing on October 10. During the investigation, cops found that Khandvi worked at a steel plant and had been married to the accused, Dipali Nirgude, since 2022.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Khandvi and Nirgude were childhood sweethearts who had known each other since school. Acting on the missing complaint, cops analysed the CCTV footage and the suspicious numbers that appeared on the missing person’s call data records, as there were no initial clues. The investigation led them to Dipali Nirgude, Khandvi's wife. Maharashtra Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Black Magician Abdur Rashid Alias Babajaan Rapes Woman After Promising To ‘Cure’ Her of Evil Spirits, Booked.

Woman, Her Lover Conspire To Kill Her Husband in Raigad

Cops found that Nirgude had recently joined a nursing college and had befriended Umesh Mahakal (21) through social media. Cops formed a special investigation team, which conducted detailed inquiries in Nashik and Raigad. The investigation revealed that Nirgude was in a two-year relationship with Mahakal. Anchal Dalal, superintendent of police, Raigad, said that Nirgude and Mahakal had allegedly conspired to kill Khandvi so that they could start a life together.

Duo Paid INR 2 Lakh to Female Friend to Honey Trap Victim

She further said that Mahakal sought the help of Supriya Chaudhary (19), a student from Adgaon Devla, whom he had met through social media. As per the probe, Chaudhary created a fake Instagram profile under the alias "Payal Wargurde". She started to chat with Khandvi and pretended to have fallen in love with him. Once the victim was trapped emotionally, the accused then lured the victim to meet "Payal" in person.

"Supriya was paid INR 2 lakh for executing the plan, which included honey trapping the victim," Dalal added. On October 10, Umesh and Supriya arrived at Nagothane ST stand on a motorcycle with their faces covered to avoid recognition. The duo convinced Krishna to join them and took him to a secluded forest area near Wasgaon. "There Umesh strangled Krishna from behind with a stole," the police officer said. Maharashtra Shocker: Toddler Dies After Being Stuck in Traffic Jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for 4-5 Hours, NHAI Reveals Reason Behind Vehicle Congestion.

Officials also said that the accused poured chemical substances on the victim's body to erase the evidence of the murder and prevent the body from being identified. Later, the duo destroyed the victim's mobile phone near Pali after removing the SIM card. After their arrest, Chaudhary led the police to the crime scene, where cops found Khandvi's body.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).