Mumbai, March 3: The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Mumbai and the Konkan region for March 4, 2026, warning residents of hot and humid conditions. The alert covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, where temperatures are expected to climb significantly, making outdoor conditions uncomfortable.

According to IMD officials, maximum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to range between 33°C and 37°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 23°C and 25°C. In Mumbai city and its suburbs, daytime temperatures are expected to touch around 36°C, with night temperatures settling near 22°C. Skies will remain mostly clear, allowing heat to build up through the day and offering little respite from humidity. Weather Forecast Today, March 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update Today

In coastal Konkan districts, humidity levels are forecast to remain high, between 60 percent and 80 percent, intensifying the discomfort. The combination of heat and moisture is likely to cause excessive sweating and a sticky atmosphere, particularly in seaside areas.

The IMD has clarified that while March is expected to remain warmer than usual, no heatwave conditions are anticipated this month. However, daytime temperatures are likely to stay above 30°C consistently, with only minor fluctuations due to changing wind patterns. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

Rising pollution levels in parts of Mumbai have also added to concerns, with air quality in some pockets slipping into unhealthy categories. Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and take necessary precautions, especially children, senior citizens and those with health conditions.

