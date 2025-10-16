Mumbai, October 16: Five beaches in Maharashtra have received the international Blue Flag certification. The list includes Shrivardhan and Nagaon beaches in Raigad district, Parnaka in Palghar, and Guhagar and Ladghar beaches in Ratnagiri district.

This information was announced by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. The Blue Flag certification is awarded by Denmark's Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches that meet 33 criteria related to cleanliness, beauty, and environmental sustainability.

The evaluation covers aspects such as environmental education, water quality, safety, environmental management, and public amenities.