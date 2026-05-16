India News | Maharashtra: Bike-borne Men 'open Fire' Outside Furniture Store in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Says Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Two unidentified bike-borne men "opened 5-6 rounds of firing" outside a store in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place at 9: 20 pm on Friday evening

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Ganesh Ingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, "Two unidentified bike-borne men opened 5-6 rounds of firing at the store around 9.20 pm last night. As soon as the information was received, the Crime Branch and the local Police team reached the spot"

DCP Ingle further said that the police are verifying a social media post, which went viral following the alleged shooting incident

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"Meanwhile, a social media post is going viral wherein Shubham Lonkar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang seems to be taking responsibility for this. Police are taking this matter very seriously, and the claim is being verified," he added.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, and a scientific surveillance is underway, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)