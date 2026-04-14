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Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): A large number of people gathered in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday to celebrate Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti with great enthusiasm and reverence.

In tandem with the rest of the country, various social, educational, and political organisations celebrated the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. They paid floral tributes to Babasaheb, and his ideals were commemorated and organised various events across the district.

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Speaking to ANI on these events, various speakers remarked that Babasaheb dedicated his entire life to the causes of equality, justice, and fraternity. "Through the Indian Constitution, he worked to secure equal rights for every citizen. His guiding principles, 'Educate, Agitate, Organise,' continue to provide direction to society even today," one of the speakers told ANI.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, recalling his efforts towards nation-building, which continue to inspire generations to build a progressive society.

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Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society."

On the eve of the 135th birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to fellow citizens and paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The President has said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, I pay my respectful homage to him."

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)