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Trading activity across Indian equity markets is paused today, April 14, 2026, as the country observes Ambedkar Jayanti. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed in honour of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

On this public holiday, no trading is permitted in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), or electronic gold receipts (EGR). Investors will not be able to buy or sell shares, square off positions, or modify existing orders during the day. Any transactions placed will be processed on the next working day when markets reopen.

This marks the second trading holiday in April 2026, following the earlier closure on Good Friday. Market participants should plan their trades accordingly, especially during the ongoing earnings season when volatility typically remains high. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History and Significance of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti or Equality Day, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar and celebrates his immense contribution toward social justice and equality in India. The day holds national significance, which is reflected in the closure of financial institutions and markets.

Under normal circumstances, stock market trading in India runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session beginning at 9:00 AM. However, trading resumes only on the next business day after the holiday. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Top Quotes, Wishes, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share.

Investors are advised to check the official holiday calendar of exchanges to stay updated on market closures and avoid any trading disruptions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).