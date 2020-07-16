Pune, July 16: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday said that Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate results will be declared by 1 pm on Thursday.

The results could be viewed, as per MSBSHSE's statement, on these websites today -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

The exams took place in February and April this year, stated MSBSHSE.

According to the MSBSHSE, over 14 lakh students appeared for the exam in the academic year 2019-2020.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared Class 10 and 12 results.

