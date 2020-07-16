Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially launched the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 & Redmi 9C handsets in the European market at its 2020 Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch event. The company also introduced a plethora of products including Mi TV Stick, a new pair of earbuds, Mi electric scooter, curved gaming monitor, Mi Smart Band 5 & other smartphone accessories. Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C were previously launched in Malaysia last month. Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C Smartphones With 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch LCD HD+ gorilla glass 3 display. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 3GB RAM + 32GB / 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, a rear fingerprint sensor. For optics, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 13MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera & a 2MP depth sensor.

Here are all of the 9 amazing products that we launched today! Awesome value at an incredible price. What products are you adding to your wishlist? Let Mi know in the comment section below. #SmartLivingForEveryone #QuadCameraBigDisplay #BigCameraBigDisplay pic.twitter.com/HqV6qNbJQW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2020

For selfies & attending video calls, there is an 8MP front shooter. On the other hand, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C smartphones are somewhat similar to Redmi 9. Both mobile phones sport a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

Redmi 9A Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Malaysia)

The Redmi 9A features a 13MP rear camera & a 5MP selfie camera whereas the Redmi 9C flaunts a 13MP AI triple rear camera module. Both smartphones are fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Redmi 9A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset whereas the MediaTek Helio G35 powers Redmi 9C. All Redmi 9 phones run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

Redmi 9C Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Malaysia)

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi 9A costs EUR 99 (approximately Rs 8,499) for 2GB + 32GB internal storage, Redmi 9C with 2GB + 32GB model gets a price tag of EUR 119 (approximately Rs 10,217) whereas the 3GB + 64GB variant is priced at EUR 139 (approximately Rs 11,932). Redmi 9 mobile phone with 3GB + 32GB will be available at EUR 149 (approximately Rs 12,789) whereas the 4GB + 64GB model will be sold at EUR 169 (approximately Rs 14,507).

