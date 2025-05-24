Mumbai, May 24: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally released the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet. Students who will be appearing for the Maharashtra June-July supplementary examination of SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) can download the timetables by visiting the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC Supply Exam 2025, Maharashtra HSC General and Bifocal Supply Exam 2025, and Maharashtra HSC Vocational Exam 2025 timetable.

According to the Maharashtra SSC and HSC supply exam date sheet, the SSC or Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on June 24 and end on July 8. The SSC supply exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. On the other hand, the HSC or Class 12 supplementary examination for general and bifocal will commence on June 24 and conclude on July 16.

How To Download Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 Datesheet

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet link

A new PDF file will open

Check the date for the SSC and HSC Supply exam

Download the PDF file

Take a printout for reference

The HSC supply exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Students must note that the HSC or Class 12 vocational supplementary exam will begin on June 24 and end on July 11. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

