Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance to the six people who died after the fourth floor of a building collapsed during renovation in Kalyan.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan.

Also Read | Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on His 34th Death Anniversary: Quotes and Messages To Honour India's Youngest Prime Minister.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra CM announced assistance to the victims.

"In a tragic incident in Kalyan, the roof of a building collapsed, unfortunately causing loss of lives of 6 citizens. My humble tributes to them. We stand strongly with the families in these difficult times. The rescue operations at the site has been completed, and the Municipal Commissioner was personally present at the location. Five individuals were injured in the incident and are currently under treatment at the hospital. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, and the injured are in a stable condition. I pray for their speedy recovery. The families of the deceased will receive financial assistance of Rs five lakh from the State Government," CM Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Cyclone Coming? Cyclonic Circulation Likely Over Arabian Sea, IMD Warns Fishermen in Maharashtra Against Venturing Into Sea Between May 22 and 24.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Kalyan SDO Vishwas Digambar Gujar said that flooring work was underway at the fourth floor of the building when the incident happened.

"On the fourth floor of Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, flooring work was underway. During the renovation work, the slab of the fourth floor collapsed, taking with it slabs of all the subsequent lower floors like cards. 11 people were trapped in the rubble. Fire brigade and other teams rushed to the spot and started with the rescue work. Five people have been rescued and six people have died in the accident."

"Clearance work is going on. There were a total of 52 families living here. This building will soon be demolished because its condition has deteriorated over time. Alternate arrangements for the families will be made," he further said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and some are said to be in critical condition. The administration has started an investigation into the accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)