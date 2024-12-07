Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Chief Minister Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Pawar earlier this morning paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on day 1 of the Maharashtra Assembly special session.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray along with party workers also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

As the oath ceremony of MLAs is underway at the Vidhan Bhavan, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said, "The oath ceremony of all the MLAs is taking place. With the amount of love the public has given to the Mahayuti alliance, we will work for the development of Maharashtra."

Speaking about the IT Appellate Tribunal's substantial relief to DCM Ajit Pawar, he said, "Let the opposition say whatever they want to say. This is a judicial decision."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar spoke to the media and said, "Today I paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders of Mahayuti. We want to work following the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and BR Ambedkar. The voters of Maharashtra have given us a lot of support and I express my gratitude to them."

Meanwhile, the election for the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker will likely be held on Monday, December 9.

The three-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is underway.

This special session will serve as a platform to set the tone for the legislative agenda of the newly formed Assembly in Maharashtra.

Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday, a day ahead of the three-day special session of the Assembly.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "Today's priority is the oath-taking ceremony of 288 MLAs and holding the election of the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. After that, our 3 leaders CM Fadnavis and two Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will together decide on when to do the cabinet expansion and which departments we will be getting. Our leader is Eknath Shinde, we have given him the authority to take all the political decisions to him, and all our MLAs will agree with whatever decision he takes."

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral legislature of Maharashtra state in western India. It consists of 288 members directly elected from single-seat constituencies.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde were sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

