Kolkata, December 7: Barrackpore police have summoned the principal of Dunlop Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School (KMSSS), Gurmeet Kaur Arjani, along with management members, including president Davinder Singh Benipal and secretary Gurdev Singh Lapran, for questioning regarding the alleged suicide of 58-year-old school teacher Jasbir Kaur.

According to a report by Times Of India, On Thursday evening, the teacher was discovered hanging in her Dakshineswar apartment after broadcasting a live video on social media. In the video, she accused the school principal and management committee members of subjecting her to mental harassment. Sandeep Paswan Suicide Case: Chartered Accountant's Fiancée, Her Family Members Booked 2 Months After Govandi Resident Dies by Suicide on Facebook Live in Mumbai.

The demand for a prompt and detailed investigation into Kaur’s death has intensified, with her students, neighbours, and relatives voicing their concerns. The case, filed as abetment to suicide by her brother Jasbinder Singh at Dakshineswar police station, names the school principal and management committee members, who are currently being questioned. Jaipur: Man Attempting Suicide Saved in Rajasthan After Friend Saw His Facebook Livestream.

Barrackpore Commissioner Alok Rajoria stated that the postmortem was conducted at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kamarhati, and assured that further action would be taken based on the evidence collected.

Live Stream Before Suicide

In her live stream, Kaur revealed that she had spent the past five years speaking out against corruption and irregularities involving the school’s new management committee and principal. She claimed she faced harassment, isolation, and increasing pressure, including demands to submit a BEd certificate just a year and a half before her retirement. Expressing her despair, she stated that she felt compelled to take this extreme step.

School's Response

The school authorities have refuted the allegations of harassment, attributing Kaur’s actions to personal struggles. “She was battling depression from living alone and feeling troubled about not having a BEd certificate. I shared a good rapport with her. Just three days ago, she approached me at the school entrance, saying, ‘Please do something for me,’ but I couldn’t grasp what she meant at the time,” stated Gurbinder Singh, a senior member of the KMSSS management committee. School sources revealed that Kaur, a former student of KMSSS, had devoted over 22 years to teaching kindergarten at the institution. Fondly called "Aunty Madam" by her students, she was known for her warmth and dedication.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).