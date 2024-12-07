Pune, December 7: A 23-year-old man was hacked to death with a billhook by his cousin in his rented accommodation at Charholi, Pune, following a dispute over the victim's relationship with the accused's sister. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the accused, accompanied by a minor accomplice, visited the victim's room under the pretext of resolving the issue. However, upon arrival, the accused and his minor accomplice attacked the victim and fled from the spot.

According to a report by the Times of India, the victim, originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, had been living in Pune for about a year and was working at an automotive company with his cousin’s sister. The woman’s family was reportedly against her relationship with the victim. Tensions had been rising for some time due to the relationship, and the victim and the accused had previously quarrelled over it. The accused had apparently planned the murder after repeated disagreements over the matter. Pune Shocker: Audi Driver Drags Bike Rider on Car Bonnet for 2 Kms After Altercation in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Arrested.

On the evening of the murder, the accused and his accomplice visited the victim’s room in Charholi, claiming they wanted to settle the dispute. However, the situation escalated when the accused attacked the victim with a billhook, leaving him to die. The minor accomplice was reportedly present during the attack, and both fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. Authorities were alerted, and the crime branch began an investigation into the matter. Pune Shocker: Speeding Car Runs Over Dog Near Purnima Towers in Swargate, Canine Collapses and Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following a tip-off, the Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch, under the leadership of senior inspector Devendra Chavan, successfully tracked down the accused. The two suspects were taken into custody, and the minor accomplice was detained from a village in Maval. Both individuals are currently under interrogation, and the case is being further investigated by Dighi police.

