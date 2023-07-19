Mumbai Maharashtra [India], July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that instructions have been given to the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to rescue people who are stuck in rains.

While addressing the media, CM Shinde said, "I have ordered the Commissioner of BMC to assure people get back to their homes safely and rescue those who are stuck in the rain".

Also Read | Wuhan Lab Funding Suspended by US Government Over Failure To Provide Documents Related to COVID-19.

He further stated that all the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are on alert mode regarding the situation.

"All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs and Municipal cooperations, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places," CM Shinde said.

Also Read | Tomato Price Hike: Centre Further Slashes Retail Tomatoes Prices, Directs NCCF and NAFED To Sell for Rs 70 per KG.

CM Eknath Shinde also ordered all government offices to allow its officers and staff to leave early today from the office keeping in view of the heavy rain alert in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department issued a Red alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today.

Earlier today in the morning heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai.

Many local trains were cancelled and diverted to other stations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)