Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, on Saturday flew down to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, from where they will visit the State's temple town on Sunday.

The Shiv Sainiks were welcomed by Yogi government ministers at the Lucknow Airport amid fanfare.

"This is not a political visit, I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I've come here as a CM. All party leaders wanted to take blessings from Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi ji and his ministers who were present here to welcome us," Shinde told ANI.

The Chief Minister will now take a rest at the Government Guest House in Lucknow, from where he will visit Ayodhya tomorrow and perform 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river, according to an itinerary circulated among media persons.

"Sadhus have organised programs in Ayodhya and we will participate in them. In the past, Sadhus were killed in Palghar, but now we will protect our Sadhus. A program is organised in Palghar too, I will attend that as well. In BJP and Shivsena govt, law and order will be maintained," Shinde had earlier in the day told reporters in Mumbai.

The itinerary further stated that CM Shinde on Sunday will depart to Shri Ram Katha Helipad Park, Ayodhya and then will go to the hotel by car.

"CM will depart from the hotel to Ram Mandir by car. He will also visit the ongoing construction site of Ram Mandir," it added.

The Shiv Sena leaders, onboard the flight, chanted Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shivaji, and Shiv Sena Zindabad slogans before setting off from Mumbai.

This is Shinde's first visit to Ayodhya after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in June last year.

While addressing the press conference in Mumbai earlier, Shinde said, "We will be going to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's blessings on April 9 and it's a matter of belief and sentiments, we will perform Aarti... I still remember that Dharmveer Anand Dhigana had sent silver brick with Karsevark so we have old bonding with Ram Lalla... we will be visiting the temple also."

"We (Shiv Sena BJP) wanted to go to Ayodhya after getting the Bow and Arrow symbol. We will also meet UP CM Yogi Aditynath. We will perform Aarti at the Sarayu River," he had added. (ANI)

