Srinagar, April 8: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Ramban Police said that while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident. Kiren Rijiju Accident: Law Minister Survives Car-Truck Collision Near Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," police added. Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ajay Jadeja Flag Off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run' From Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Watch Video).

Kiren Rijiju Car Accident:

Union Law Minister @KirenRijiju bullet proof car met with an accident on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Banihal. No injuries reports but car suffered minot damages. pic.twitter.com/nbSfGEjVnO — Suhail Nazeer (@SaahilSuhail) April 8, 2023

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)