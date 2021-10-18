Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a crucial meeting of the state's Covid task force on Monday.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Chief Minister along with the health department and the task force will take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year. (ANI)

