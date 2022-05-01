Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to those who sacrificed lives for Samyukta movement (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of the 62nd Maharashtra Formation Day on Sunday.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray also accompanied him and paid floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives.

Also Read | The Department of Taxes and Excise in #HimachalPradesh Said It Made the Highest Ever … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The state of Maharashtra was officially formed on May 1, 1960. On this day in 1960, Maharashtra was separated from Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)