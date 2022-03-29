Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Attacking the central government over the fuel price hike, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that it is being 'run by pickpockets'.

The Congress leader's remarks come against the backdrop of rising fuel prices.

Prices of petrol and diesel were further hiked today by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively, becoming dearer by almost Rs 5 a litre after seven revisions in rates in eight days.

Taking to Twitter, Patole said, "Crude oil prices have declined by 26 per cent but petrol prices have been increased by 80 paise and diesel by 70 paise today. There has been an increase of Rs 4.80 in a week. The Modi government is being run by pickpockets."

For the seventh time in over a week, the prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday witnessed a hike.

In Delhi, petrol will cost Rs 100.21 per litre today, while diesel would cost Rs 91.47 per litre. As for Mumbai, with an increase of 85 paise and 75 paise in petrol and diesel prices, they now cost Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25 per litre respectively. (ANI)

