Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal office in the state for cybercrime investigation and maintenance of cybersecurity, on Thursday issued an advisory following the hacking of Twitter accounts of several eminent personalities including former US president Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The advisory said that several Twitter accounts belonging to eminent personalities were hacked in a coordinated cybersecurity attack and similar mode could be used for malicious intents like spreading fake news and misinformation.

"Do not blindly trust content posted on social media platforms. Take your time to determine if the content posted is truthful or lie. Do not spread or further circulate any posts that seems like fake news or rumours or promoting hate speech and any kind of violence," the advisory said.

Twitter on Wednesday briefly halted the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a hacker attack on the social media website. (ANI)

