New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Maharashtra and Delhi continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

With 57,074 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Sunday evening has reported the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic started.

As many as 4,033 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year.

Punjab reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,51,460.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test was mandatory for people entering Rajasthan and those travelling outside.

According to the new guideline, classes from 1 to 9 will remain suspended. District Magistrates can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek the government's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am.

Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed, said the new order.

Uttarakhand on Sunday has reported 550 new COVID cases and two people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh registered 404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 65,242, informed the state health department on Sunday.

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.(ANI)

