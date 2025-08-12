Efforts on to douse fire that broke out at cloth shop in Mumbai's Washim (PhotoANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out late on Monday night at a cloth shop in Washim here. Fire tenders are present on the spot, and efforts to control the fire are underway.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Kamlesh Kohli said, "I got a call that a Gajanan dresses cloth shop near Jinshakti Hardware caught fire. The fire was spreading very intensely. We reached as soon as we received the information. Two tenders have already reached the spot, and the third is on the way. We are trying to douse the fire as quickly as possible."

"The fire is still on, and we will try to douse it completely. The police, administration also reached the spot, and we have called in more tenders from Washim district," he added.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at a solar plate warehouse in Bihar's Patna on Monday morning, a police officer said. The fire broke out near Mahadev Asthan under the Patna Bypass police station area.

Patna City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fire Brigade, Gaya Nand Singh, told ANI, "Fire broke out this morning at a solar plate warehouse. No casualties were reported. Eight fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

"It looks like the fire broke out due to a short circuit," he added. (ANI)

